Jalon Janke and the importance of blood donation

" I mean it is almost personal you know, it is almost like you have literally gave something to me,”
Jalon Janke
Jalon Janke(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Like any young boy, Jalon Janke loves video games and sports but Janke also is battling something no child should have to.

Now Jalon and his mother let you know of a role you can play in keeping Jalon strong.

Children should be full of energy... running... playing.... maybe even being a little selfish.

“It is awesome to know that people care that they donate blood for people like me” Jalon Janke, says,

It started with leg pains. They would not go away.

“Cancer is not something that’s ever been a part of my life,” Emily Delzer, Jalon’s mom

The diagnosis.. osteosarcoma.

“And so finding out that my kid has cancer is mindblowing.” Delzer continued

As Jalon undergoes Chemo to treat his cancer, he is also receiving blood.

“I didn’t even know that cancer patients needed blood transfusions, that’s how naive I was to the necessity of blood donations,” Delzer added

The importance of blood donations came up when Jalon had a bloody nose that wouldn’t stop. His platelet levels dropped dangerously low to four.

" He needed platelets now. And so to have that available at the hospital, it saves his life every single time,” says Delzer

Blood donors now have a special place in the heart of Jalen and his mom

" I mean it is almost personal you know, it is almost like you have literally gave something to me,” Delzer said

“I would say thank you for donating blood,” continued Jalen

