Health Watch: Blood donation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -January is national blood donation month. According to the American Red Cross, someone needs blood every two seconds. Blood donation is the medical term for a person donating blood, in the US people do not get paid to donate blood but they do some because they want to. The amount of blood taken during a donation is called a unit. When a person gives blood it goes to the blood bank where it is tested, made ready for use, and stored until it is needed in the hospital. When a person gets donated blood it is called a transfusion. People who may need donated blood may have lost a lot of blood in an accident, during surgery, or a medical condition that affects their blood. In South Dakota, people can start donating after the age of 16. People who want to donate blood need to meet certain criteria in order to make sure the donor is healthy enough to donate, this also helps doctors make sure people receiving the blood will not get an infection from the donated blood. You may be asked several questions including medical conditions, previous surgeries, recent vaccines, any recent exposures to illnesses, recent travel, changes in partners, any recent tattoos and piercings, and drug use. The act of donating is rather straight forward that usually lasts less than 15 minutes. the most common side effects are getting a bruise, a sore arm, and feeling tired afterward. Given the current covid pandemic you will also be tested for covid antibodies given there is typically a blood donation in the winter please consider donating blood. This is Dr. Taylor Kapsch with Creekside Medical Clinic,”

