Gloomy Saturday, but sunny and warmer Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds stick around for the first half of the weekend, making things pretty gloomy. Isolated snow showers will be possible tonight, along with the chance for areas of freezing fog. Lows will be in the 20s for many. A few slippery spots will be possible, so use caution if out and about.

Clouds continue Saturday, along with a few isolated snow showers. Foggy conditions should improve through the day as temperatures struggle to move. Our high will be near 30°. This system fully exits the region Saturday night and pulls the clouds with it. Sunday will have some clouds to begin the day, but we are sunny by midday and through the afternoon. Highs will make it into the low 40s as we wrap up the weekend.

Next week is going to be gorgeous. We have plenty of sunshine on tap for every day and well above normal temperatures. Highs will near near 50° on Monday, in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, then back into the 40s Thursday and Friday. Not your average January forecast. There still is a lull in the forecast that does not call for much in the form of big winter storms. The pattern for the entire month looks pretty dull, too. Hopefully something will change and we can get some much needed moisture, but for now, I’m not holding my breath.

