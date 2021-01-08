Advertisement

FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on pipe bombs found in D.C.

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:39 PM MST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:02 AM MST
(CNN) - The FBI is looking for the person or persons responsible for placing pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee offices on Wednesday.

The agency released a bulletin with a photo of the person of interest.

The FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information on the suspect.

It is unclear how the person in the bulletin is related to the pipe bomb incidents.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

