Cold air, snow showers and even some patchy fog move in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds from the afternoon fill in overnight. Snow showers slide into the area from the northwest as well. Much of the snow will fall into northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana, but some light snow showers are possible in far western South Dakota. Areas of fog will develop on the plains, east of Rapid City once again and temperatures will be below freezing. That’ll make things a little slipper in spots that see the snow and/or fog.

Cloudy skies continue much of Friday as temperatures struggle to warm up. Highs will be in the low 30s. Foggy conditions return Friday night and into Saturday morning for many of us. Slippery conditions are possible again there as temperatures are below freezing. Highs Saturday will struggle to make it into the 30s. Clouds will clear out of the area Saturday night and that’ll leave us with some nicer weather Sunday and for next week.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday as highs flirt with 40°. Warmer air continues to filter in Monday, where highs will be in the upper 40s, flirting with 50°. Partly cloudy skies are here for Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will be near or in the 50s for the middle of the week! 40s return Thursday and Friday as the warm air will not continue forever, but 40s will still be pretty nice.

Precipitation amounts remain low as we have yet to have a big winter storm impact the entire area this winter. We stay dry next week with all of the warm air. A few disturbances could move in the following week before our first shot of cold air impacts the region by the early to mid 20s of January. We’ll keep a close eye and let you know the latest as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.