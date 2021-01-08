Advertisement

300-feet long landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:57 AM MST
WALL, S.D. (AP)- Officials say a scenic road in Badlands National Park has been closed because of a 300-feet long landslide.

The park’s acting maintenance chief Ken Thompson says Sage Creek Rim Road is closed from Highway 240 south of Wall and west about 6.5 miles.

Crews are planning to re-open the dirt road by moving its width further to the north, away from the landslide and onto more stable ground.

The emergency solution is expected to be completed within two weeks. Federal highway engineers will survey the area for road realignment as a more long-term solution.

