Wall Drug expects bump in business in new year

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM MST
WALL, S.D. (KEVN) - Businesses and tourist attractions across western South Dakota are looking to bounce back -- after an uneven year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wall Drug closed for seventy days from March to June, which put the business behind going into the summer. With summer tourism and the Sturgis Rally, Wall Drug saw their numbers climb.

Rick Hustead, chairman of Wall Drug store said that he expects this year to be even better.

”I think next summer, could be the best summer ever, or at least in recent times,” Hustead said. “With the vaccine, we should be in good shape to have a very good season.”

Hustead said that safety is a top priority at Wall Drug -- and that they require masks and social distancing for all of their employees.

