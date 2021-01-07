Advertisement

Va. teen killed by exploding grenade that ATF investigators say was possibly purchased at N.C. thrift store

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking for the public’s help in...
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking for the public’s help in finding out who bought a grenade on June 13 at an Ocean Isle Beach antique store.(ATF via WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) say a Virginia teen was killed by an exploding grenade that may have been purchased at a thrift store in Brunswick County.

According to a press release, the ATF is asking for the public’s help to track down potentially-live grenades that could have been sold at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall, located off U.S. 17 near Shallotte, last summer.

“The grenades were thought to be ‘inert’ MK2 grenades, a style used during World War II. At the time of sale, neither the vendor nor buyer(s) believed the grenades to be functioning or hazardous,” the press release stated. The agency is concerned the grenades may contain live explosives and could be dangerous.

ATF officials added that the antique grenade that caused the deadly Dec. 23 explosion in Virginia was likely purchased from the business in June.

Last month, ATF first announced they were looking for one potentially live grenade sold at the store during the same June time frame. The agency said new information indicated that more grenades were possibly sold from the same vendor.

ATF is asking for anyone who visited Shallotte, near the Ocean Isle Beach and Holden Beach area, and purchased an “inert” grenade from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in June 2020 to contact the Charlotte Field Division at 704-716-1800 or the Washington Field Division at 202-648-8010. Information can also be provided to ATF by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt ® app.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.
Media allowed into homeless camp, Camp Mni Luzahan, for first time
Rapid City council approves de-annex of land.
Rapid City council de-annexes property for Watiki expansion
House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to...
Noem urges Capitol protests to stop, South Dakota lawmakers confirm safety,
Rapid City residents attend DC protest
Rapid City residents present at Trump address before unrest

Latest News

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Jalon Janke
Jalon Janke and the importance of blood donation
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to...
Boom Construction, contractors see burglary incidents
The Pennington County Republican Party asserts that, while some may have reservations about...
Local Republican Party re-thinks its messaging