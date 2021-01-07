Traffic to shift on Omaha Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Drivers in Rapid City--- you have some changes to look out for on one of the City’s busiest routes.

On Monday, traffic on Omaha Street is set to see some changes-- the inside lanes of both eastbound and westbound traffic will be closed.

“The traveling public will be pushed to the outside, allowing the contractor to occupy the area around the center median and the lanes just adjacent to it,” said John Van Beek, the President of Ferber Engineering Company. “And really, what’s missing as you drive up and down there right now is sections of curb that need to be placed in the middle to create that barrier for the winter here.”

This $15 million project will include utility system upgrades, street reconstruction, and fixes to bridges, street lights, and traffic signals. With the traffic switch, the project moves into phase 3 of 6.

“The majority of the concrete work will be done for phase three, finishing up the rest of it next spring, and they’ll move right into the next phase- phase four- which would basically be a repeat of what we saw this year,” said Van Beek.

Van Beek said the traffic change will mirror the final results.

“It’s going to be pretty close to what we’re going to expect when the project is complete- -the traffic divided by that center median, flowing freely in both directions,” said Van Beek.

This project has had some construction delays because of Coronavirus

“They’re kind of now just wrapping up what would have normally been expected to be complete in November,” said Van Beek. “Going to try to do a little catch-up here while the weather is still allowing.”

Van Beek said, weather permitting, this center median should be complete in the next few months.

He wants to remind drivers to be aware, slow down, and pay attention when driving in construction zones.

The completion date is set for May 27, 2022.

