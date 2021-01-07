Advertisement

Traffic to shift on Omaha Street

Construction continues
Construction continues(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Drivers in Rapid City--- you have some changes to look out for on one of the City’s busiest routes.

On Monday, traffic on Omaha Street is set to see some changes-- the inside lanes of both eastbound and westbound traffic will be closed.

“The traveling public will be pushed to the outside, allowing the contractor to occupy the area around the center median and the lanes just adjacent to it,” said John Van Beek, the President of Ferber Engineering Company. “And really, what’s missing as you drive up and down there right now is sections of curb that need to be placed in the middle to create that barrier for the winter here.”

This $15 million project will include utility system upgrades, street reconstruction, and fixes to bridges, street lights, and traffic signals. With the traffic switch, the project moves into phase 3 of 6.

“The majority of the concrete work will be done for phase three, finishing up the rest of it next spring, and they’ll move right into the next phase- phase four- which would basically be a repeat of what we saw this year,” said Van Beek.

Van Beek said the traffic change will mirror the final results.

“It’s going to be pretty close to what we’re going to expect when the project is complete- -the traffic divided by that center median, flowing freely in both directions,” said Van Beek.

This project has had some construction delays because of Coronavirus

“They’re kind of now just wrapping up what would have normally been expected to be complete in November,” said Van Beek. “Going to try to do a little catch-up here while the weather is still allowing.”

Van Beek said, weather permitting, this center median should be complete in the next few months.

He wants to remind drivers to be aware, slow down, and pay attention when driving in construction zones.

The completion date is set for May 27, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.
Media allowed into homeless camp, Camp Mni Luzahan, for first time
Rapid City council approves de-annex of land.
Rapid City council de-annexes property for Watiki expansion
House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to...
Noem urges Capitol protests to stop, South Dakota lawmakers confirm safety,
Rapid City residents attend DC protest
Rapid City residents present at Trump address before unrest

Latest News

Jalon Janke
Jalon Janke and the importance of blood donation
Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to...
Boom Construction, contractors see burglary incidents
The Pennington County Republican Party asserts that, while some may have reservations about...
Local Republican Party re-thinks its messaging
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Compassionate care re-envisioned with Camp Mni Luzahan sobriety rules
Monument names the arena, the Summit Arena
The Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena