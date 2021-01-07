Advertisement

Thune: Condemns ‘thuggery’ and the violent Capitol rioters

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) discussing the recent distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) discussing the recent distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines and celebrated that 100 million Americans are expected to be vaccinated by March 2021 on the Senate floor in Washington D.C.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Republican South Dakota Sen. John Thune calls the actions of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol “thuggery” and condemned the mob of Trump supporters who caused chaos, mayhem and destruction.

Thune, speaking with reporters Wednesday night, said he hoped the rioters got a clear message that “they will not stop our democracy from moving forward.”

Congress concluded the electoral vote count early Thursday certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory after the violent insurrection interrupted its work Wednesday.

Thune, Sen. Mike Rounds, Rep. Dusty Johnson and hundreds of other congressional members were moved to safety as rioters began ransacking offices and causing other property damage.

Thune said the misinformation about wide-spread fraud in the election results fueled Wednesday’s violent riots and that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric likely played a factor in what happened.

Thune says he understands some people aren’t happy with the outcome of the election, but too often many have become emotional and resorted to violence.

“That’s just unacceptable,” he told the Argus Leader.

Johnson, in a recorded message called the Capitol chaos a “terrible situation.”

“Too many people have been sowing the seeds of anger and division and this is what we get because of this. This is the tragic harvest and it needs to stop,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.
Media allowed into homeless camp, Camp Mni Luzahan, for first time
Rapid City council approves de-annex of land.
Rapid City council de-annexes property for Watiki expansion
House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to...
Noem urges Capitol protests to stop, South Dakota lawmakers confirm safety,
Rapid City residents attend DC protest
Rapid City residents present at Trump address before unrest

Latest News

Jalon Janke
Jalon Janke and the importance of blood donation
Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to...
Boom Construction, contractors see burglary incidents
The Pennington County Republican Party asserts that, while some may have reservations about...
Local Republican Party re-thinks its messaging
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Compassionate care re-envisioned with Camp Mni Luzahan sobriety rules
Monument names the arena, the Summit Arena
The Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena