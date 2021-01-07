Advertisement

There are new coronavirus strains: Can our vaccines stop them?

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Two new variants of the coronavirus seem to make the virus more easily spread.

One, first identified in Britain, has already been discovered in the United States.

While doctors worried it might have mutated enough to evade vaccine protection, initial evidence suggests it has not.

However, the jury’s still out on the second new variant that was first seen in South Africa.

“We don’t want that strain running around the world and causing more damage,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University.

Over the next few weeks, virologists will be studying to see how much of a match there is between the South African variant and the available vaccines.

All current vaccines target what is known as the spike protein. It’s the structure the virus uses to get into the cells it attacks.

But mutations that change the way that spike protein looks can also help hide it from the immune system, making antibodies less effective.

“If there’s not a match or there’s sufficient deviation, then the manufacturers will have to go back to work and create yet another vaccine, hopefully, one that will cover both strains,” said Schaffner.

All viruses mutate, which is why vaccines like the one for the flu are changed each year.

But some scientists say encouraging coronavirus vaccination is a clear solution to defeating any potential mutations in the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.
Media allowed into homeless camp, Camp Mni Luzahan, for first time
Rapid City council approves de-annex of land.
Rapid City council de-annexes property for Watiki expansion
House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to...
Noem urges Capitol protests to stop, South Dakota lawmakers confirm safety,
Rapid City residents attend DC protest
Rapid City residents present at Trump address before unrest

Latest News

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Jalon Janke
Jalon Janke and the importance of blood donation
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to...
Boom Construction, contractors see burglary incidents
The Pennington County Republican Party asserts that, while some may have reservations about...
Local Republican Party re-thinks its messaging