Advertisement

Rapid City residents present at Trump address before unrest

By Aaron Dickens
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One Rapid City couple decided to attend the Capitol Hill events on Wednesday in hopes of watching history unfold.

Deanna and Chris Becket traveled to Washington D.C. to watch President Donald Trump address the crowds Wednesday. As they left the demonstration around 2:45 p.m. EST heading away from the Capitol steps, the scene changed

The couple claims that from what they saw, the rally was peaceful. They listened to Donald Trump Junior and Rudy Guiliani speak to the crowd.

“We were inundated with a lot of the sirens. A lot of the police force coming in. Fire trucks,” Deanna told Black Hills Fox News from her hotel in Washington DC. “We did have to change metro stops because they were keeping people out of a certain area.”

Becket says there were about 50 people who stormed the steps and she says that group was not the majority of protestors.

When it comes to the election, the Becketts believe there was voter fraud.

”I would like to see a real investigation of all the evidence that Rudy Guliani has,” Chris said. “If he is right, we get Donald Trump back. He is the best leader we have had in a long time.”

The Beckets say they ultimately wish for everyone to get home safe.

President Donald Trump said early Thursday there “will be an orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and after a day of violence when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.
Media allowed into homeless camp, Camp Mni Luzahan, for first time
Rapid City council approves de-annex of land.
Rapid City council de-annexes property for Watiki expansion
House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to...
Noem urges Capitol protests to stop, South Dakota lawmakers confirm safety,

Latest News

Jalon Janke
Jalon Janke and the importance of blood donation
Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to...
Boom Construction, contractors see burglary incidents
The Pennington County Republican Party asserts that, while some may have reservations about...
Local Republican Party re-thinks its messaging
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Compassionate care re-envisioned with Camp Mni Luzahan sobriety rules
Monument names the arena, the Summit Arena
The Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena