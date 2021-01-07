Advertisement

New arena to be named Summit Arena at The Monument

When spectators drive by the scene of large equipment and piles of metal and concrete, they’ll...
When spectators drive by the scene of large equipment and piles of metal and concrete, they’ll notice each time that they can see less and less into the building. Crews have put up most of the outside paneling and are finishing up the major support beams for the arena’s roof.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The process is over and the new arena at The Monument has its name. Thursday Monument Health announced the building would be named the Summit Arena at The Monument.

Submissions defined Summit Arena as a high point, a place where people gather and celebrate. This arena will serve as a meeting place and elevate the Black Hills region, the press release said. Three people submitted the winning nomination, and each will receive a package of tickets for coming events at The Monument. Winners are Brenna Schmaltz, Wyatt Tatge and Emily Halstead.

Construction on the new, 250,000-square-foot arena is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021. The new arena will be home to Rodeo Rapid City, Black Hills Powwow, Lakota Nation Invitational and countless other sports and entertainment events.

The Civic Center, along with Monument Health, asked the public to name the new area at The Monument back in October. In December, after vetting over 600 submissions, four names were up for a vote.

The options other were Hero Arena at The Monument, B21 Arena at The Monument and Paha Sapa Arena at The Monument.

Monument Health and the civic center teamed up to sponsor a naming contest for the new arena, which will be the centerpiece of The Monument. Scores of names were submitted, and the list was narrowed to four finalists: Hero Arena, Summit Arena, B21 Arena and Paha Sapa Arena. Summit Arena emerged as the winner.

Beginning in 2021, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will market under the new name of The Monument. Naming rights for the Civic Center facility were awarded to the newly-branded Monument Health and announced in November 2019.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.
Media allowed into homeless camp, Camp Mni Luzahan, for first time
Rapid City council approves de-annex of land.
Rapid City council de-annexes property for Watiki expansion
House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to...
Noem urges Capitol protests to stop, South Dakota lawmakers confirm safety,
Rapid City residents attend DC protest
Rapid City residents present at Trump address before unrest

Latest News

Jalon Janke
Jalon Janke and the importance of blood donation
Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to...
Boom Construction, contractors see burglary incidents
The Pennington County Republican Party asserts that, while some may have reservations about...
Local Republican Party re-thinks its messaging
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Compassionate care re-envisioned with Camp Mni Luzahan sobriety rules
Monument names the arena, the Summit Arena
The Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena