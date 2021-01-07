Advertisement

More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota reported Thursday

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The South Dakota Department of Health reported 448 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths Thursday.

The new cases bring the state total to 102,132; of those 94,513 cases have recovered. Active cases have remained steady all week but did decrease from Wednesday. Active cases decreased by 312 to 6,075.

Current hospitalizations also decreased Thursday to 264. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients currently occupy 9.6% of the state’s hospital beds and 23.5% of ICU beds. Officials say 37.9% of hospital beds and 34.5% of ICU beds are still available. Overall, 5,829 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,544. The South Dakota Department of Health released a report on mortality rates and causes of death for 2020.

The report shows COVID-19 as the third-highest cause of death for South Dakota residents, just under cancer and heart disease. November was the month with the most deaths. According to the report, 622 of 1,427 deaths were due to COVID-19.

According to health officials, 31,473 South Dakotans have received the coronavirus vaccine.

