Advertisement

Airline passenger throws punches at mom after kids kick seat

A woman is facing charges after punching another women several times, leaving her with a...
A woman is facing charges after punching another women several times, leaving her with a bleeding lip and lumps on her head, on a Spirit Airlines flight because the woman’s kids had kicked the back of her seat.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A woman is facing charges after attacking another woman on a Spirit Airlines flight at Portland International Airport on Sunday because the woman’s kids had kicked the back of her seat.

Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams pulled her luggage from an overhead bin and then punched passenger Nataly Hernandez several times, leaving Hernandez with a bleeding lip and lumps on her head, a probable-cause affidavit states.

Walker-Williams said she hit Hernandez “2 to 3 times in the face with her fist,” according to the complaint. She told police she was upset Hernandez’s children kicked the back of her seat, and said she told Hernandez ‘to tell her kids to stop it,” The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. She said Hernandez ignored her and later “hit her on the shoulder.”

Walker-Williams said she didn’t tell a flight attendant about the shoulder hit because her “first reaction was to fight,” according to the affidavit. Officers told Walker-Williams that other people on the plane saw her pummel Hernandez, but did not see Hernandez hit her on the shoulder. Walker-Williams’ reply according to the affidavit was, “You do what you got to do.”

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has charged Walker-Williams with felony assault and harassment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.
Media allowed into homeless camp, Camp Mni Luzahan, for first time
Rapid City council approves de-annex of land.
Rapid City council de-annexes property for Watiki expansion
House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to...
Noem urges Capitol protests to stop, South Dakota lawmakers confirm safety,
Rapid City residents attend DC protest
Rapid City residents present at Trump address before unrest

Latest News

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Jalon Janke
Jalon Janke and the importance of blood donation
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to...
Boom Construction, contractors see burglary incidents
The Pennington County Republican Party asserts that, while some may have reservations about...
Local Republican Party re-thinks its messaging