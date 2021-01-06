Wilson Elementary students nearly struck by vehicle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a close call outside of Wilson Elementary School yesterday, as three children were almost struck by oncoming traffic after school.

Principal Bradley Chaney sent a voicemail out to Wilson Elementary families last night, explaining that an accident had occurred at that same spot in the past, and encouraged families and students to use the crosswalk and look both ways before crossing the street.

Katy Urban is the Public Information Manager for the Rapid City Area School District and says it’s important for drivers and pedestrians alike to keep traffic safety in mind, as students are getting out of school.

“Slow down when you’re in a school zone, and really pay attention to those crosswalk areas, because especially at that time between 7:30 and 8, and again in the afternoon between 3 and 3:30, there are a lot of children.”

Cases of diver vs. pedestrian accidents continue to rise across the country.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 6,000 pedestrians died after being hit by a vehicle. That is the highest it has been since the early 90s.

Jayson Herra is the School Resource Officer for the Douglas School District. He says he’s seen issues with crosswalk safety as well, especially with younger children.

“At elementary age level, you have some pretty active and impulsive kids that’ll just dart out in front of traffic. So, you just want to make sure that you are prepared to stop at a moment’s notice.

Wilson Elementary does have a crossing guard to help control traffic flow and provide direction for kids and vehicles.

