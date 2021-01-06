Advertisement

Sunshine and Light Winds Today; Perhaps a Bit of Light Snow late Thursday into Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:12 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see a more pleasant day today with sunshine and lighter winds. Highs will be in the 40s, which continues to be above normal for this time of year.

A weak storm system moves in tomorrow and Friday, causing clouds to increase. There will be some light snow Thursday afternoon in Wyoming, with some scattered light snow moving into western South Dakota Friday morning. Overall, precipitation amounts look pretty light, but there could be some slick road conditions develop late tomorrow and tomorrow night in Wyoming.

Saturday will be chilly with mostly cloudy skies, but milder air returns Sunday on into the first part of next week.

