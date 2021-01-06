Advertisement

State health officials report 6 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Wednesday

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:41 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in South Dakota as active cases crept upwards Wednesday.

The new deaths bring total deaths in the state to 1,519, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Health officials reported 607 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 101,684. Active cases rose by 353 to 6,387. While this marks the second day of increasing active cases, the number is still around a third the peak saw in late November and early December.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by six to 270. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 9.6% of the state’s hospital beds and 23.5% of ICU beds. Officials say 39.6% of hospital beds and 37.4% of ICU beds are still available.

A total of 29,778 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health. This is an increase of over 2,500 from Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.
Media allowed into homeless camp, Camp Mni Luzahan, for first time
Rapid City council approves de-annex of land.
Rapid City council de-annexes property for Watiki expansion
House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to...
Noem urges Capitol protests to stop, South Dakota lawmakers confirm safety,
Rapid City residents attend DC protest
Rapid City residents present at Trump address before unrest

Latest News

Jalon Janke
Jalon Janke and the importance of blood donation
Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to...
Boom Construction, contractors see burglary incidents
The Pennington County Republican Party asserts that, while some may have reservations about...
Local Republican Party re-thinks its messaging
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Compassionate care re-envisioned with Camp Mni Luzahan sobriety rules
Monument names the arena, the Summit Arena
The Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena