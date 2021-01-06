Advertisement

SD DOH releases new tools to track COVID-19 vaccination efforts

(Midland Memorial Hospital)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:18 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - To help South Dakotans know about where COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed and administered in the state, a new dashboard has been released by the South Dakota Department of Health.

A county-by-county map that shows which healthcare system is overseeing vaccine distribution and administration in the state. The state also rolled out an estimated timeline of vaccine availability, depending on which priority group (A-E) they belong to per Phase 1 of South Dakota’s vaccination plan. Both of these resources are in English and Spanish.

The Health Department is working with state healthcare systems to get data and ensure a smoother experience for South Dakotans, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health, says.

Daniel Bucheli, communications director, joined the Department of Health in December. He has been dedicated to innovating ways to present information to the public and media since starting.

“Timely health-related information empowers citizens to make better decisions for themselves, their families and their businesses,” he said.

Detailed information on prioritized populations can be found here: English/Spanish. For additional information and the latest resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.
Media allowed into homeless camp, Camp Mni Luzahan, for first time
Rapid City council approves de-annex of land.
Rapid City council de-annexes property for Watiki expansion
House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to...
Noem urges Capitol protests to stop, South Dakota lawmakers confirm safety,
Rapid City residents attend DC protest
Rapid City residents present at Trump address before unrest

Latest News

Jalon Janke
Jalon Janke and the importance of blood donation
Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to...
Boom Construction, contractors see burglary incidents
The Pennington County Republican Party asserts that, while some may have reservations about...
Local Republican Party re-thinks its messaging
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Compassionate care re-envisioned with Camp Mni Luzahan sobriety rules
Monument names the arena, the Summit Arena
The Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena