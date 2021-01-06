Noem urges Capitol protests to stop, South Dakota lawmakers confirm safety,

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As Capitol Hill is flocked by protesters and the constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win is delayed, Gov. Kristi Noem has issued a statement.

Noem tweeted Wednesday that what’s happening at the Capitol isn’t a good thing and “must stop.”

We are all entitled to peacefully protest. Violence is not a part of that. What’s happening in the Capitol right now must stop. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 6, 2021

“We are all entitled to peacefully protest. Violence is not a part of that. What’s happening in the Capitol right now must stop,” she tweeted.

Noem was in Sioux Falls Wednesday holding a press conference on Build Dakota Scholarship Program’s next steps.

The protest led to a breach in security at the Capitol. Lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda. South Dakota’s congressional delegation has confirmed with Black Hills Fox News they are safe and out of the Capitol.

Sen. John Thune’s press secretary confirmed, “he’s safe.”

Thune held a phone conference Wednesday evening, regarding the day’s events at the capital.

He called it a quote “unfortunate display of violence” and “inexcusable”

Thune said he and other party leaders were brought to an off-site location, but are planning to proceed in the certification.

”It’s important that we get through this that we certify the next president of the United States, and we intent to proceed forward,” said Thune. “So, that’s kind of where we are. Like I said, we’re planning on wrapping up however long it takes to get this done so that this transfer of power can happen in our country.”

Thune said there is no evidence of fraud found, and said it is “time for this madness to stop.” He also said he wants Trump to concede, though he does not expect the president to do so.

Rep. Mike Rounds, too, has “been moved to a secure location.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson, who is off Capitol Hill, tweeted “Too many have sown the seeds of anger and division. This is its tragic harvest. This needs to stop.”

Too many have sown the seeds of anger and division. This is its tragic harvest. This needs to stop. — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) January 6, 2021

In Rapid City, a group is organizing at the Civic Center Bandshell. Pennington County Republicans have had a “Stop the Steal” rally planned. South Dakotans have also gathered in Pierre for the same cause.

Black Hills Fox News will continue to follow and cover as events happen.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.