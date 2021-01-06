Advertisement

Final mild day before snow showers return

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are clear much of the night, but some clouds move in by morning. It’ll be partly cloudy for the first half of Thursday, until clouds increase through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be mild once again with highs in the lower 40s.

Snow showers slide in Thursday evening and into Friday morning. A dusting or less is expected for many, while parts of the northern hills and northeast Wyoming could pick up a dusting to 2″ once all is said and done. Temperatures Friday will be cooler with highs in the 30s. Saturday could feature a few flurries with highs staying in the 30s once again, but conditions improve as we wrap up the weekend.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 40°. Warm air continues to fill in through the middle of next week. Mostly sunny skies are expected early next week as highs reach the upper 40s by Tuesday. Wednesday will be near 50° with scattered cloud cover before cooler air moves in by next weekend.

