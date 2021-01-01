Advertisement

Target recalls baby clothes over possible choking hazard

Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.
Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.(US CPSC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2021 at 1:45 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target is recalling certain infant clothes because they pose a possible choking hazards.

The Cloud Island infant rompers and Cat & Jack infant-toddler girl’s one-piece rash guard swimsuits have faulty snaps. The snaps can break or come off, which poses a risk of choking.

Although no choking incidents have been reported, Target has already removed the products from its stores and website.

Both items come in various sizes and were sold until October.

If you have one, return it to Target for a refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe files to intervene in Noem vs. Haaland case.
Expected to be demolished this summer.
Lamplighter Inn soon to be dust
For the duration of the pandemic, a number of people used both state and federal unemployment...
Some people required to pay back pandemic unemployment assistance
South Dakota Board of Education Standards passes medical marijuana rules
More reports of stolen car parts.
Look out for catalytic converter theft

Latest News

John Moore says the shark came close enough he could see its razor-sharp teeth and...
‘So impressive’: Diver captures up-close encounter with massive shark
An experienced diver and photographer was free diving off the Florida coast when he came...
Massive, pregnant bull shark photographed off South Florida coast
Around this time of year, potholes tend to pop up even more.
Street department demonstrates pothole filling of for Public Works Week
Rapid City water wins Drinking Water Excellence award for its 18th consecutive year.
Rapid City has cleanest water in South Dakota
5000 books were donated to the South Dakota Department of Health office in Rapid City Wednesday.
Book drive provides 5000 books for South Dakota Department of Health