United Way of the Black Hills has $227,420 left to raise for 2020-21 fundraising campaign goal

By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - United Way of the Black Hills (UWBH) is 89% of the way to hitting its $2,052,000 for its 2020-21 fundraising campaign season.

Fundraising ends at midnight on Dec. 31, 2020. UWBH still has $227,420 remaining to raise and matching funds still available.

UWBH helps raise money for initiatives that aid community issues in education, financial stability, and health.

Besides the Sturgis region, which has hit its goal of $90,000, other regions are still working to raise funds. Rapid City is 88% funded, the Northern Hills, 90% funded and the Southern Hills is 92% of the way there.

Rapid City’s goal is $1,750,000, there’s $208,023 left to raise. Northern Hills needs $12,234 more to reach its $125,000 and Southern Hills has $87,000, with $6,926 left to raise.

Donations are made through packets, which are due on Dec. 31. If you are unable to deliver your campaign packet or pledge, please contact UWBH at (605) 343-5872 to coordinate a donation pick-up.

Individual donations can be made by mailing a check to United Way of the Black Hills (at 621 6th St, Ste 100, Rapid City, SD 57701), calling (605) 343-5872, texting “UWBH” to 40403 to donate or online.

