Timmons Market is opening a second location in Box Elder

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Box Elder community continues to grow, new developments are popping up like Timmons Market.

The locally owned and operated grocery store is the second Timmons Market location, after one in Rapid City.

The store will be located on Villa Drive in Box Elder, and the goal is to open by the end of January.

When the doors open, Timmons Market will offer customers an entire grocery store experience from fresh meat and produce to a deli operation and a full beer, liquor, wine selection.

“When we heard about the base expansion and the new plane that was coming in and the lack of grocery store out here, we knew that this would be a great opportunity for us to enter a new community that really needed an option for grocery shopping,” says one of the owners for Timmons Market, Dan Bruner.

With a new location comes job opportunities. Bruner says they’ve done some hiring, and they will be transferring some of their staff from their existing store over to the new location. If you’re interested in applying for a position, you can click here.

