The Rapid City Fire Department welcomes new members to the team

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Recruits from the Rapid City Fire Department participated in a graduation run on Thursday before they gear up to help the community.

The recruits and some Rapid City Firefighters started the run from Fire Station One, making their way to seventh street and then back to the station.

The run is a tradition that started three years ago as a way to welcome the new members and show them off to the community.

Thirteen new recruits took part in the run. Six of them will begin their shift operations on Friday, while the other seven will go to the EMS academy and start on the third week of January.

“I got out of college was looking for something to do, and I got into EMS. Absolutely fell in love with it. And I was around a lot of great firefighters. They showed me kind of what else you can do in the field of emergency services, and after seeing those lights and sirens going down the road for the first time, I just absolutely loved it,” says a new firefighter for the RCFD, Nick Kollias.

Kollias says he will start on Monday, and he’s glad to be a part of the family.

