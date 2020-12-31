Advertisement

South Dakota nears 100,000 total COVID-19 cases at end of 2020

Twenty-four more South Dakotans have died bringing the state death toll to 1,488.
(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - New COVID-19 cases in South Dakota brings the state closer and closer to 100,000 total cases as 2020 comes to a close.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 24 people have died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state death toll to 1,488.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 445 new coronavirus cases in the state on Thursday. The new cases bring the state total to 99,194, of those cases, 91,980 have recovered. 5,696 of those cases are currently active.

Current hospitalizations remain near the 300 mark at 297. Overall, 5,672 South Dakotans have been hospitalized in the pandemic.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 21,144 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine as of 11:30 am Thursday.

