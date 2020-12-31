RCFD sees possible connection between recent fires at apartment building

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Investigators are exploring a potential pattern of events after firefighters rushed to extinguish an early morning fire at an apartment complex.

According to Tessa Jaeger, public information officer with the Rapid City Fire Department, fire crews responded to a fire alarm at West Park Apartments shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday.

The emergency was upgraded to a structure fire before first responders arrived. Once on the scene, crews noticed a stack of boxes had ignited inside an entry way in the alley-side of the building. A single sprinkler in the foyer extinguished the fire upon the agency’s arrival.

Jaeger adds investigators believe the incident may be connected to previous fires in the area.

Firefighters partially evacuated the apartment complex and ventilated the building of smoke.

Rapid City Fire Department Fire and Life Safety Division and Rapid City Police are still investigating the cause and nature of the fire.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.