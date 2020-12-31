Advertisement

Pine Ridge Reservation in first steps of vaccinating residents

By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe is currently in Phase 1a of their coronavirus vaccine roll-out plan.

That phase includes frontline heath care workers and those living and working in long-term care facilities.

Vice-President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Alicia Mousseau said that she hopes Phase 1b -- which involves vaccinating all frontline essential workers and people over the age of 70 -- can get underway next week.

But vaccination is only one part of the Tribe’s plan to combat viral spread.

”We’ve been putting in mask mandates, we’ve had border monitors, we’ve had all those things to protect our community, Mousseau said. “So, this is just another weapon in our arsenal to try and get through this as a community and get out as unscathed as we can.”

Vice-President Mousseau says the tribe is still waiting on additional shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. So far, 39 residents in the Pine Ridge Reservation counties in South Dakota have received a dose of the vaccine.

