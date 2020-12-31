Advertisement

Mild and Dry as we End One Year and Start the Next

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:57 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After the chilly weather we had the past couple of days, a milder and dry weather pattern returns starting to day and lasting into the first weekend and week of 2021.

High pressure aloft will build over the area, resulting in mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s today and tomorrow, with some lower 50s possible this weekend.

No signs of any major winter storms any time soon.

