Advertisement

Fall River County Sheriff’s Office shares humorous posts to promote New Year’s sober driving

“Make sure you find a sober driver or you will be starting off the New Year in a new wardrobe.”
Fall River County Sheriff's Office post
Fall River County Sheriff's Office post(Fall River County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Laughing isn’t a crime, but driving drunk is. A Facebook post from The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office explains why drivers should drive sober this weekend with a touch of humor.

In a Facebook post paints a pretty vivid picture of what a new look could be for drunk drivers in 2021. Offenders could fully embody “New Year, New You,” a new striped wardrobe, according to the sheriff’s office.

Its that time of year to start preparing for the "New Year ~ New You!!" Make sure you find a sober driver or you will...

Posted by Fall River County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

“We hear stripes are going to continue to be the ‘In Thing’ in fashion and a minimum eight-hour stay at the Fall River County Jail,” they said on Facebook.

Along with breakfast, a firm bed and a new vanity shot. The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office makes their jail to be a luxurious stay.

“Not only do we provide a well-lit room with an extra firm ‘bed,’ we provide a 10 thread-count Thermal blanket,” they write. “Comes in handy as the cement slab gets a little chilly.”

Last year in South Dakota, there were 61 reported traffic crashes that resulted in zero deaths and 23 injuries. Of the 23 injuries, 11 were a result of alcohol-related crashes.

“In all seriousness, Remember your actions not only affect you but those around you as well. So be safe, make the right choice and call a designated driver.”

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car vs pedestrian
One person dead after car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
Good Morning Black Hills - BHBS - Sabatino's
New Italian restaurant features dishes from home
Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a vehicle versus person accident on West Omaha...
Tuesday night’s accident prompts safety tips for drivers and pedestrians
In this March 4, 2013, file photo, Samuel Little appears at Superior Court in Los Angeles....
Man called most prolific serial killer in US history dies
The new development has been under construction for the past year as the land was sold to Jim...
Hill City mother first resident in new subdivision

Latest News

The run is a tradition that started three years ago as a way to welcome the new members and...
The Rapid City Fire Department welcomes new members to the team
Staff is stocking the shelves at the new store in Box Elder.
Timmons Market is opening a second location in Box Elder
SD Supreme Court sentences of Bison man for kidnapping and rape, upholds jury decision
UNITED WAY OF THE BLACK HILLS
United Way of the Black Hills has $227,420 left to raise for 2020-21 fundraising campaign goal