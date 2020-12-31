Fall River County Sheriff’s Office shares humorous posts to promote New Year’s sober driving
“Make sure you find a sober driver or you will be starting off the New Year in a new wardrobe.”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Laughing isn’t a crime, but driving drunk is. A Facebook post from The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office explains why drivers should drive sober this weekend with a touch of humor.
In a Facebook post paints a pretty vivid picture of what a new look could be for drunk drivers in 2021. Offenders could fully embody “New Year, New You,” a new striped wardrobe, according to the sheriff’s office.
“We hear stripes are going to continue to be the ‘In Thing’ in fashion and a minimum eight-hour stay at the Fall River County Jail,” they said on Facebook.
Along with breakfast, a firm bed and a new vanity shot. The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office makes their jail to be a luxurious stay.
“Not only do we provide a well-lit room with an extra firm ‘bed,’ we provide a 10 thread-count Thermal blanket,” they write. “Comes in handy as the cement slab gets a little chilly.”
Last year in South Dakota, there were 61 reported traffic crashes that resulted in zero deaths and 23 injuries. Of the 23 injuries, 11 were a result of alcohol-related crashes.
“In all seriousness, Remember your actions not only affect you but those around you as well. So be safe, make the right choice and call a designated driver.”
