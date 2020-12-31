Fall River County Sheriff’s Office shares humorous posts to promote New Year’s sober driving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Laughing isn’t a crime, but driving drunk is. A Facebook post from The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office explains why drivers should drive sober this weekend with a touch of humor.

In a Facebook post paints a pretty vivid picture of what a new look could be for drunk drivers in 2021. Offenders could fully embody “New Year, New You,” a new striped wardrobe, according to the sheriff’s office.

Its that time of year to start preparing for the "New Year ~ New You!!" Make sure you find a sober driver or you will... Posted by Fall River County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

“We hear stripes are going to continue to be the ‘In Thing’ in fashion and a minimum eight-hour stay at the Fall River County Jail,” they said on Facebook.

Along with breakfast, a firm bed and a new vanity shot. The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office makes their jail to be a luxurious stay.

“Not only do we provide a well-lit room with an extra firm ‘bed,’ we provide a 10 thread-count Thermal blanket,” they write. “Comes in handy as the cement slab gets a little chilly.”

Last year in South Dakota, there were 61 reported traffic crashes that resulted in zero deaths and 23 injuries. Of the 23 injuries, 11 were a result of alcohol-related crashes.

“In all seriousness, Remember your actions not only affect you but those around you as well. So be safe, make the right choice and call a designated driver.”

