Advertisement

Arizona woman accused of beating COVID-positive children for not wearing masks

According to AZ Family, Wickenburg’s Sarah Michelle Boone is facing charges of child abuse,...
According to AZ Family, Wickenburg’s Sarah Michelle Boone is facing charges of child abuse, disorderly conduct, assault and resisting arrest. She was being held on a $5,000 bond.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via KOLD)
By KOLD Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona woman allegedly beat her three children because they refused to wear face masks after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to AZ Family, Wickenburg’s Sarah Michelle Boone is facing charges of child abuse, disorderly conduct, assault and resisting arrest. She was being held on a $5,000 bond.

Authorities said Boone, 32, hit one child in the face, kicked another and picked up another by their neck, all because they were maskless.

Boone allegedly ran when police showed up at her home. She is accused of fighting when officers attempted to arrest her and officers said they had to use a stun gun on her.

Boone may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, police said.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car vs pedestrian
One person dead after car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
Good Morning Black Hills - BHBS - Sabatino's
New Italian restaurant features dishes from home
Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a vehicle versus person accident on West Omaha...
Tuesday night’s accident prompts safety tips for drivers and pedestrians
In this March 4, 2013, file photo, Samuel Little appears at Superior Court in Los Angeles....
Man called most prolific serial killer in US history dies
The new development has been under construction for the past year as the land was sold to Jim...
Hill City mother first resident in new subdivision

Latest News

The world prepares to say goodbye to 2020
NYE: Social distanced send off to 2020
Hospitals in Indiana are currently vaccinating healthcare workers while commercial pharmacies...
Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start
UNITED WAY OF THE BLACK HILLS
United Way of the Black Hills has $227,420 left to raise for 2020-21 fundraising campaign goal
Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices...
Federal checks salvage otherwise dreadful 2020 for US farms