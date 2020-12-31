Advertisement

A Mild Start to the New Year!

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are kicking off 2021 with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s! What more could we ask for after the year of 2020. we are dry tomorrow, but Saturday could bring a brief rain/snow shower to NE Wyoming behind another clipper system that will make its way through the area Saturday afternoon. Most of us will be dry, but if you have any new year plans this weekend, this should be something to keep note of.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend, with temperatures forecasted to hit 51 degrees by the afternoon. A dry and mild day that will feel more like late Fall. Heading into the beginning of next week, we will start off in the mid 40s, but we could be seeing a couple of chances for rain and snow. A couple of clipper systems or weak disturbances will make their way into the region throughout the week bringing a passing snow/rain shower, much like how we saw the past couple of weeks. However, we are expected that temperatures will be above average for much of next week.

Wishing you all a wonderful start and finish to 2021!

