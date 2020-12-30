Advertisement

Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

FILE - In this April 30, 2017 file photo, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th...
FILE - In this April 30, 2017 file photo, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.

The first of the five episodes will air Monday and start with Trebek’s “powerful message about the season of giving,” producer Sony Pictures Television said in a release Wednesday.

The final episode, on Friday, will conclude with a tribute to the longtime and beloved host. He died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80.

Trebek, who had been candid about his condition, worked up until 10 days before he died, soldiering on despite debilitating treatments and the disease’s toll.

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones, Sony said. Trebek had been fighting the disease for nearly two years.

Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car vs pedestrian
One person dead after car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
South Dakota sobriety checkpoint list released for January
Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Hideaway Hills residents shell out thousands to address home damages
The new development has been under construction for the past year as the land was sold to Jim...
Hill City mother first resident in new subdivision
New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase, active cases decrease on Tuesday

Latest News

Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the...
UK is first to authorize easy-to-handle AstraZeneca vaccine
The U.K. variant has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in a COVID-19 patient in...
Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant
Luke Letlow, from the small town of Start in Richland Parish, was elected in a December runoff...
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19