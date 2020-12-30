Tips on how to properly dispose your holiday decorations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Just a few days ago, people sat around their Christmas trees and unwrapped gifts, but now it’s time to clean up the mess, which is why it’s important to remember where those decorations and boxes should properly be disposed.

Cardboard can be recycled, but it should NOT be placed in the blue curbside bins.

“Cardboard when it gets wet, it’s no longer recyclable. So if that gets into your blue bin with all of your mixed recycling, it will get wet. And then it’s no longer recyclable, so it ends up going into the garbage side of things when we sort through,” says the project manager for the Solid Waste Division, Jancie Knight.

If you’re looking to recycle your broken and unusable Christmas lights, they should be placed in the Christmas Light Boxes around town through Jan. 31.

“Those Christmas lights are a bugger. If they end up in that {blue curbside} recycle bin, they get wrapped around our augers and our automated recycling system and cause massive shutdowns and delays. Last week we were shut down for an hour and a half just sorting through the tangled mess,” says Knight.

And if you’re taking down your Christmas tree, the real ones can be dropped off at Fitzgerald Stadium, West Boulevard North, or the landfill.

“We do ask that all decorations, tree stands, plastic bags are removed. As for the artificial trees, those would go in your regular garbage if they’re small enough. Otherwise, bring them here to the landfill, and we will take them off your hands,” says Knight.

