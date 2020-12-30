Advertisement

So far, Rapid City has seen 12 homicides in 2020

That’s double the amount reported in 2019 and the most homicides Rapid City has seen in at least the last eight years.
Rapid City has seen 12 homicides in 2020, a dramatic increase from recent years past. That’s double the amount reported in 2019 and the most homicides Rapid City has seen in at least the last eight years.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City has seen 12 homicides in 2020, a dramatic increase from recent years past.

That’s double the amount reported in 2019 and the most homicides Rapid City has seen in at least the last eight years. The Rapid City Police Department said drugs and alcohol were a factor in most of this year’s homicides and that, typically, the victim and perpetrator had a previous connection, as opposed to random violence.

The captain of the criminal investigation division said he doesn’t think the increase in homicides has to do with the pandemic specifically but also says he has never seen anything like this before.

”I’ve never seen anything like it,” said John Olson, RCPD captain of the criminal investigation division. “And it’s basically 3 times more homicides than we normally have on any given year and that’s very concerning but I really feel like this is most likely an anomaly more than this is actually the way things are now the new norm.”

Olson said they’ve solved most of 2020′s homicides and are well on their way to solving the most recent one from Christmas Eve.

