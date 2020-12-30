Pet of the week: Roo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Roo is short for Kangaroo because..... he tends to bounce around often. He is a white and brown terrier mix who came in as a stray so his past is a mystery. However, he hasn’t let being a stray bring him down... he is known as the wild one of the bunch at the Humane Society. Roo loves new environments and exploring by smelling everything. He is one year old and excited to learn more basic commands other than sit. This goofy boy is sure to put a smile on your face. Roo ideally would like a big fenced in yard for exploring and a family that has plenty of time to play around.

