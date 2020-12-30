Advertisement

Pet of the week: Roo

An excited and friendly pup waiting to explore the world with you
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Roo is short for Kangaroo because..... he tends to bounce around often. He is a white and brown terrier mix who came in as a stray so his past is a mystery. However, he hasn’t let being a stray bring him down... he is known as the wild one of the bunch at the Humane Society. Roo loves new environments and exploring by smelling everything. He is one year old and excited to learn more basic commands other than sit. This goofy boy is sure to put a smile on your face. Roo ideally would like a big fenced in yard for exploring and a family that has plenty of time to play around.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released
South Dakota sobriety checkpoint list released for January
19-year-old Nicholas Allen Butler took part in one of three robberies perpetrated across Rapid...
Man involved in casino robbery pleads guilty to federal charge
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 267 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
South Dakota reports 267 new COVID-19 cases Monday
This fall, there were many conversations about the homeless population in Rapid City. Leading...
Homeless population steady in Rapid City despite new efforts

Latest News

The new development has been under construction for the past year as the land was sold to Jim...
Hill City mother first resident in new subdivision
Parts of the Black Hills saw anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow with rough and slippery road...
Winter weather overnight cases icy conditions on roads
Rapid City has seen 12 homicides in 2020, a dramatic increase from recent years past. That’s...
So far, Rapid City has seen 12 homicides in 2020
Toward the end of the Fall semester, the board created two separate committees tasked with...
RCAS school board to discuss adjusting COVID levels for activities