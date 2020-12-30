Per capita cases trend down in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday, the CDC ranked South Dakota 33rd in positive cases per 100,000 people in the previous week at 41.7, and the Mount Rushmore State is number 7 for deaths per 100,000 people at 1.1.

In the last 14 days, Dr. Shankar Kurra, the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health, said hospital admissions have trended downward-- with roughly 50 cases per day. He said this trend is no accident.

“The key to this is we need to see this downward trend become a permanent thing and maybe go down to even zero cases,” said Kurra. “The only way that’s going to happen is if we continue to observe all of the precautions over New Years Eve, New Years Day, and through the holidays. To be very clear, the public needs to continue to do everything needed to prevent the spread of the disease.”

Kurra said the trend could change. Then, we would see an increase around New Years because of the incubation period associated with any Christmas-related spread. Kurra hopes the numbers stay low.

“And what it means is that we have done all the right things here, the public,” said Kurra. “So, the public needs to continue to stay on that course, until we get a public vaccine immunization roughly around summer of 2021.”

Monument has received both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, and so far, has seen no adverse reactions.

Kurra said so far, the vaccination effort is going very well, with frontline workers lining up to get their vaccinations. Since December 14, Monument Health has received over 4,000 doses of the vaccination.

As the New Years Holiday approaches, Kurra said it is still important to wear your mask, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces. He also adds to be patient for the vaccine, as the general public will likely have access to the vaccination this summer.

