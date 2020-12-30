Advertisement

One person dead after car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City

Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person is dead after a fatal car vs. pedestrian accident took place just before 5 PM Tuesday evening near East Omaha and 12th street.

According to the RCPD, a woman was attempting to cross the street in a non-crosswalk area -- when she was hit by an east-bound vehicle that had the right of way.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Currently, no charges are pending against the driver.

