New Italian restaurant features dishes from home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -International travel is limited in 2020. But if your tastebuds are yearning for something herbaceous and new, Sabatino’s in downtown Rapid City has the answer. From traditional dishes to homemade pasta, chef Alessio Di Sabatino brings the tastes of his hometown, Rome, to the Black Hills.

Di Sabatino said “I was looking for a good state to enjoy, with a great community, with a nice environment, with beautiful land. So I came here and I really fell in love with beautiful Rapid City and the Black Hills. How much history you have here with Mt. Rushmore and Crazy horse. So I’m really proud now to be South Dakotans”

Sabatino’s concentrates on traditional Italian dishes from Rome to Milan. The cuisine is prepared with authentic Italian products that reflecting the regions where the dishes are famous.

Di Sabatino said “We bring cheeses and cold cuts from Parma and Bologna which is the top of the top of the best Italian cold cuts and cheeses. I bringing a lot of good stuff. Also, we make our own pastas. We make our own ravioli, fettucini, pappardelle, we make our own desserts and our own bread. So we like to make sure whatever we make it is a standard cuisine from Italy made with the right ingredients and the best things.”

Food is a universal language in which we all understand. Chef Sabatino is proud to share these dishes with the Black Hills and bring a taste of his home to yours.

Sabatino said “It’s been a pleasure and honor to be here in South Dakota in Rapid City and to have wonderful customers that can enjoy our cuisine. Grazie and thank you”

