A mild end to 2020

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds are expected overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s for many and a few in the teens.

Partly cloudy skies continue for the final day of 2020. It’ll be mild as temperatures are expected to be in the 40s for many. Temperatures will fall into the 30s during the evening hours and end up in the 20s by Friday morning. The first day of 2021 is going to be mild as well. Sunny with a high in the mid 40s. Warm air continues into the weekend as highs will be near 50° both days. Scattered cloud cover is expected Saturday and an isolated shower is possible in northeast Wyoming and northwest South Dakota, but those chances are low. Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry for the area.

Mild air continues into next week as 40s are expected into Wednesday. Monday will be mostly sunny, Tuesday will feature a shower chance with scattered clouds, and Wednesday will be Mostly sunny. Temperatures do look to drop back into the 30s by the end of next week. There are no big storms on the horizon for us as we stay dry. January is the second least snowy month of the season, so the odds aren’t in our favor statistically speaking.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.