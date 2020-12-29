RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Tuesday mornings snow, the Rapid City Street Department got to do something they don’t often get to.

The street department used a salt brine solution which can only be used under certain circumstances.

The solution is a liquid that treats and clears the roads being able to cut through about an inch of snow.

But it’s not something the city can use every time it snows the liquid won’t work if it’s too cold, too wet, or even in some locations.

For the recent storm, the city spread it on higher elevation areas such as bridges and hills before the snow hit. Then Tuesday morning, they continued to use the solution downtown.

Rapid City Communications Manager Darrell Shoemaker says this salt brine solution saves the city money, resources, and is better for the environment.

”It does because it kind of cuts through that material, we don’t have to utilize as much as our traditional salt meg mix that we might drop in particular areas,” says Shoemaker. “It can cut through and cut through it quite quickly, in the long run it can save us resources.”

Shoemaker wants to remind everyone to drive carefully Tuesday night due to the possibility of slippery conditions.

