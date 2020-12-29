Warmer weather moving in for the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are clear overnight and temperatures fall into the teens for nearly everyone. Thanks to a westerly wind, temperatures will be near 20° along the northern and eastern slopes of the hills.

Scattered cloud cover will move in midday, but temperatures will jump up to near normal by the early afternoon. The final day of 2020 will be partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the mid 40s. Friday, the first day of the new year, will be similar. Sunny with a high in the mid 40s. This nice weather is expected to continue into the weekend where both Saturday and Sunday will have highs near 50° under mostly sunny skies.

Next week will be nice as highs are expected to be in the 40s for much of it. It’ll start off sunny, but some clouds could fill in by midweek. A pretty quiet weather pattern is expected to start off 2021.

