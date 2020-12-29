Advertisement

Prosecutors waiting on debris testing in AG crash

AG crash investigated by three agencies
AG crash investigated by three agencies
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A team of prosecutors is waiting for testing results on a piece of debris that may show where the South Dakota attorney general’s car was when he struck and killed a man over three months ago.

RELATED CONTENT

A decision on whether to charge Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the Sept. 12 crash has been delayed for months, prompting criticism from Gov. Kristi Noem.

Crystal Johnson, the Minnehaha County state’s attorney who is assisting in the case, says that she does not have a time frame for the results of additional testing on an unusual item of debris, but the results may indicate where Ravnsborg’s car was.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released
19-year-old Nicholas Allen Butler took part in one of three robberies perpetrated across Rapid...
Man involved in casino robbery pleads guilty to federal charge
This fall, there were many conversations about the homeless population in Rapid City. Leading...
Homeless population steady in Rapid City despite new efforts
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 267 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
South Dakota reports 267 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’

Latest News

Buying a home is one of the most stressful things a person can do. But what happens when the...
Hideaway Hills homeowner
VA Black hills health care nurses and veterans receive the Moderna vaccine
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine distributed to VA Black hills health care nurses and veterans
ice skating
Family fun at Main Street Square
With a chance of snow this evening, the Rapid City Street Department spent the day preparing...
Rapid City’s street department prepares for winter