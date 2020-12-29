Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine distributed to VA Black hills health care nurses and veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The VA black hills health care system is one of the 113 VA medical centers across the country to receive limited supplies of the Moderna vaccine.

Many of the health care staff and veterans are feeling hopeful for the future, now that vaccines are starting to distribute.

On Monday, VA nurse Adriana lalicker received the first dose of the vaccine.

" It did seem like any other shot that I’ve ever been vaccinated in my entire nursing career”

The Moderna vaccine was 94% effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19.

Airforce veteran Frank Kucera is the first to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Frank Kucera is encouraging everyone to get the vaccines, once they’re released to the general public. Frank Kucera turns 91-years-old on February 2nd.

Moderna vaccines will continue to be distributed to VA healthcare workers and veterans as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.