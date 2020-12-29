Family fun at Main Street Square

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Before the snow rolls in many people found themselves downtown enjoying the day with some outdoor fun.

There were plenty of smiles and laughs as families filled the ice rink at Main Street Square.

A pair of sisters from the Black Hills spent the afternoon at the ice rink -- giving them a chance to make additional memories over the holidays.

”Family, we have a bunch of family in town and we came out here last year and had an absolute blast. It is nice to get out with family and do things around town, it is beautiful out here, it is just a fun atmosphere.” Rachelle Warner and Brooke Thomas, say

The rink is scheduled to close on February 27th.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.