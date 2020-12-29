Advertisement

Family fun at Main Street Square

ice skating
ice skating(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Before the snow rolls in many people found themselves downtown enjoying the day with some outdoor fun.

There were plenty of smiles and laughs as families filled the ice rink at Main Street Square.

A pair of sisters from the Black Hills spent the afternoon at the ice rink -- giving them a chance to make additional memories over the holidays.

”Family, we have a bunch of family in town and we came out here last year and had an absolute blast. It is nice to get out with family and do things around town, it is beautiful out here, it is just a fun atmosphere.” Rachelle Warner and Brooke Thomas, say

The rink is scheduled to close on February 27th.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Man dies in single-vehicle crash east of Keystone
This fall, there were many conversations about the homeless population in Rapid City. Leading...
Homeless population steady in Rapid City despite new efforts
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home
Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released

Latest News

VA Black hills health care nurses and veterans receive the Moderna vaccine
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine distributed to VA Black hills health care nurses and veterans
With a chance of snow this evening, the Rapid City Street Department spent the day preparing...
Rapid City’s street department prepares for winter
Since March, people have been able to skip their water and waste bills, but anyone who has not...
Utilities to be shut off because of non-payment beginning January 4th
The Rapid City Fire Department practices rescuing people that have fallen through the ice.
With temperatures falling and water freezing, ice is starting to become dangerous