Advertisement

11K vaccine doses expected to come weekly to South Dakota

(Douglas County Health Department)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota will receive around 11,00 doses of COVID-19 vaccines each week until the middle of January, state health officials say.

About 5,850 will be the Pfizer vaccine, and 5,100 of the Moderna vaccine will be sent to the state weekly.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the state has received 47,975 total doses of both vaccines as of Tuesday in its weekly vaccination update with healthcare partners around the state.

South Dakota’s vaccine distribution plan includes five subgroups in its first phase. Phase 1 includes (in order): frontline workers, long-term care and assisted living residents, all other healthcare workers, people with two or more underlying health conditions, people over the age of 65, teachers, people living in congregate settings (including college residence halls) and funeral service workers. Last in phase 1e, all other critical infrastructure workers, such as water and energy, food service, legal, fire service personnel and those working in housing.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 15,830 South Dakotans have received one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Each vaccine requires two doses.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released
19-year-old Nicholas Allen Butler took part in one of three robberies perpetrated across Rapid...
Man involved in casino robbery pleads guilty to federal charge
South Dakota sobriety checkpoint list released for January
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 267 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
South Dakota reports 267 new COVID-19 cases Monday
This fall, there were many conversations about the homeless population in Rapid City. Leading...
Homeless population steady in Rapid City despite new efforts

Latest News

Marijuana plants at Compassionate Cultivation, a home-grown medical cannabis company in Austin....
Arguments filed in suit against legal marijuana in South Dakota
New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase, active cases decrease on Tuesday
South Dakota sobriety checkpoint list released for January
AG crash investigated by three agencies
Prosecutors waiting on debris testing in AG crash