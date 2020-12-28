Wintry weather expected overnight with accumulating snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers begin to fall this evening and will continue for much of the night. This is when much of the snow will accumulate. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the Black Hills, and many locations along and south of I-90 in western South Dakota. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s by morning.

Snow will taper off as the center of the storm system pulls east toward the Great Lakes. While many will be dry with clearing skies, a few snow showers may linger into the northern Black Hills until dinnertime Tuesday. Snow totals are expected to be 1″-3″ in the northern Black Hills, while the southern hills could see 3″-7″ of snow. Locations in the southern plains will likely see 1″-4″ of snow, while Rapid City will pick up around 2″-3″ of snow once all is said and done.

This will create slippery road conditions for the morning commute, but roads should improve through the day. Lingering wet areas could re-freeze in the evening, making for some isolated slippery spots. Clouds will clear out through the day Tuesday, but the wind will pick up into the afternoon hours. Some gusts could range from 30-40 mph before weakening Tuesday night. The worst of the storm stays to our south and east.

