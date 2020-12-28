Utilities to be shut off because of non-payment beginning January 4th

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pandemic has made it hard for some people to keep up with their bills, and those in Rapid City got a grace period. But that grace period is coming to an end.

Since March, people have been able to skip their water and waste bills, but anyone who has not paid their utilities in full, can expect those services to be shut off January 4th.

Dan Coon, the assistant public works director for Rapid City, said that help is still available for people struggling to make payments through the CARES Act.

“We’re just encouraging people to get any delinquent bills they have with the city paid,” Coon said. “because it’s not our goal to discontinue service to people.”

People needing help paying bills are encouraged to call 211 to find out if they qualify for CARES Act assistance and to set up a payment plan with the city.

