Unemployment assistance qualifications to change as new COVID relief bill is passed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - President Trump signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package Sunday night which provides extended CARES Act unemployment benefits.

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is reviewing the provisions in the bill and outlining the extensions for South Dakotan’s.

The provisions include up to 11 weeks of a $300 weekly benefit to eligible recipients.

The South Dakota DLR is discussing how requirements to qualify will be changed with the new legislation.

DLR Secretary Marcia Hultman says the state is waiting for additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor and the new benefit payments cannot begin until the state receives that guidance.

