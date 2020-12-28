The homeless population is still present in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This fall, there were many conversations about the homeless population in Rapid City. Leading to confrontations and the creation of a new community lead initiative, Camp Mniluzahan.

Earlier this year, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said there was a noticeable increase in the homeless population in town, but now, he says those numbers have dissipated slightly.

“Homelessness still exists but we’re seeing less direct impact from it because many of the homeless people who were here in the summer have found somewhere else to be,” said Allender. “The difference between summer and now is apparent to me. That doesn’t mean there aren’t still issues here but we have services available for people who need those services, and we have full-time employees out trying to deliver those services and take care of people who are out on the streets.”

Services many groups are providing. Cornerstone Rescue Mission says they’re doing what they’ve always done, providing assistance to those who want it.

“There are some people that may not want the assistance that the mission provides because they’re not ready for sobriety yet but that’s when like the Care Campus and other places that work with homeless play such a crucial role in the community,” said Lysa Allison, the executive director for Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Allison and Allender said they don’t have much personal experience with Camp Mniluzahan. But Allender did say he’s been told the camp is helping.

“It’s an effort to do something,” said Allender. “And time will tell if it was the right effort at the right time but what we need is community solutions for this type of thing.”

We reached out to representatives from Camp Mniluzahan but have not yet received a response.

